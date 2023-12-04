KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.64

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 43825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 22,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

