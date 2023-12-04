Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.94

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 82445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,057.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,057.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,068 shares of company stock valued at $840,527. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,566 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 72,123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 43,951 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

