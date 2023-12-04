Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNUT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $407.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.68 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. On average, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

