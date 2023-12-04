Kulesh Shanmugasundaram Sells 12,000 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,515.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.23.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Articles

