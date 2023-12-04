Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Position Decreased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Kura Sushi USA comprises 3.7% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 4.09% of Kura Sushi USA worth $42,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,778 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth about $15,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 122,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 33.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,987,000 after buying an additional 97,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after buying an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,561. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $729.10 million, a P/E ratio of 641.60 and a beta of 1.98. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Free Report)

See Also

