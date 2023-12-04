Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,180 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $27,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,778 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth $15,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 122,457 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 455,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,004,000 after acquiring an additional 122,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 97,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $64.16 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98. The firm has a market cap of $715.38 million, a PE ratio of 641.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

