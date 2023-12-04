Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $222.49

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $222.49 and last traded at $222.22, with a volume of 272818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.26 and its 200-day moving average is $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

