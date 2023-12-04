Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

About Ladder Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

