Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) is Portolan Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,372 shares during the period. Lantheus accounts for approximately 2.6% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Lantheus worth $29,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 115.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,467 shares of company stock worth $1,063,299 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 294,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,727. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

