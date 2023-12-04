Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LNTH. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $73.79 on Thursday. Lantheus has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,467 shares of company stock worth $1,063,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $354,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

