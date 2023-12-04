Lars Norell Sells 40,000 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,734,907 shares in the company, valued at $111,934,771.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Altus Power Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AMPS traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.30. 972,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $847.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.72. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

AMPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power



Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

