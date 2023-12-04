Lars Norell Sells 40,000 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,734,907 shares in the company, valued at $111,934,771.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Altus Power Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:AMPS traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.30. 972,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $847.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.72. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Altus Power
Institutional Trading of Altus Power
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.
About Altus Power
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Altus Power
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.