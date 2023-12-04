Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by 1060 Capital LLC

1060 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands accounts for approximately 9.7% of 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.91. 2,110,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,676. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.