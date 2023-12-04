Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Acquires 218,921 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,921 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty accounts for approximately 3.0% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 1.19% of Agree Realty worth $74,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Price Performance

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 323,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,538. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agree Realty

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,018.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.