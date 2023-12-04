Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Acquires 27,544 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent makes up approximately 1.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $43,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $294,932.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $294,932.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,959 shares of company stock worth $1,459,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 3.5 %

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

NYSE AMH traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,234. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.