Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,799 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust makes up 4.3% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.73% of Essex Property Trust worth $109,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

ESS stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.18. 123,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $248.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

