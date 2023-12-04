Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Cuts Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,335 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises 2.2% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.81% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $56,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.15. 473,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.