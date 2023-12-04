Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Cuts Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,126 shares during the quarter. National Health Investors comprises 1.2% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $29,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,826,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,037,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 7,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 255,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 785.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after buying an additional 175,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NHI traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $55.79. 23,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.89. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $60.17.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

