Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $16.90 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $16,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Crown Castle by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,334,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,825,000 after purchasing an additional 288,248 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.17. 1,316,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

