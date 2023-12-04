Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $24.77 Million Stock Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC cut its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731,828 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.95% of OUTFRONT Media worth $24,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OUT. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 479,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,968. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is presently -44.78%.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.