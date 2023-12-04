Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,738 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 4.6% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.13% of American Tower worth $116,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,815 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after acquiring an additional 251,834 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,862,000 after acquiring an additional 284,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.97. 725,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.17. The company has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 136.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

