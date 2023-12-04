Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases 160,613 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 202.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,613 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

PEAK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.36. 1,920,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.