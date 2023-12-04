Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases 43,503 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,385,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,503 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Medical Properties Trust worth $31,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,119,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,032. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

