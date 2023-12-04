Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,102,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,626 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for approximately 3.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $89,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.62. 710,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 186.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

