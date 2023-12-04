Lbp Am Sa Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 271.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,294 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

MDLZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 966,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,834. The company has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.15.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

