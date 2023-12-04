Lbp Am Sa Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $34,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,448 shares of company stock valued at $115,370,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Shares of META traded down $7.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $316.85. 7,582,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,763,162. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.46 and a 52-week high of $342.92. The company has a market cap of $814.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

