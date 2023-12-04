Lbp Am Sa Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,596 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ECL traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.36. The company had a trading volume of 145,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.86. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $193.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

