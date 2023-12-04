Lbp Am Sa Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lbp Am Sa increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.1% of Lbp Am Sa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $46,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $9.16 on Monday, reaching $250.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,653. The stock has a market cap of $242.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.