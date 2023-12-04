Lbp Am Sa Has $123.43 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.9% of Lbp Am Sa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $123,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.4 %

NVIDIA stock traded down $15.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $451.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,513,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,053,977. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $453.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.91. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

