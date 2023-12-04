Lbp Am Sa Has $26.13 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $26,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.83. The stock had a trading volume of 148,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,646. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $129.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

