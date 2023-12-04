Lbp Am Sa Has $37.40 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lbp Am Sa decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of Lbp Am Sa’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.75. 10,577,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,539,953. The stock has a market cap of $243.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

