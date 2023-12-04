Lbp Am Sa Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lbp Am Sa grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.71. 701,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,041. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,538.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,341 shares of company stock worth $30,002,101. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

