Lbp Am Sa Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,869 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.3% of Lbp Am Sa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $57,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,547,652. The stock has a market cap of $254.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.