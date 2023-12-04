Lbp Am Sa Purchases 79,672 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lbp Am Sa increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 79,672 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,254,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,855,393. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

