Lbp Am Sa Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lbp Am Sa grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Lbp Am Sa’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $64,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after acquiring an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $358.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,807 shares of company stock worth $10,979,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
