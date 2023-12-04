Lbp Am Sa Sells 26,589 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,589 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.12% of Jacobs Solutions worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

J traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.80. The stock had a trading volume of 284,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,868. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.70.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,394. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

