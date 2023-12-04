Lbp Am Sa Sells 7,664 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lbp Am Sa cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $11.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.23. 612,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,354. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.88 and a 12 month high of $279.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,087,940.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,449 shares of company stock worth $4,389,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

