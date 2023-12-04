LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,941 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.68% of LCI Industries worth $53,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 42.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE LCII traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.88. 17,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,527. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.42. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 216.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CJS Securities cut LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

