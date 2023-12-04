Lcnb Corp Acquires 474 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its position in Visa by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,961 shares of company stock worth $19,629,361. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $255.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.85. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $256.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $469.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

