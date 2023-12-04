Lcnb Corp Buys Shares of 1,962 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lcnb Corp purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,962 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $123.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $142.49.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.