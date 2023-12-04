Lcnb Corp Has $360,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

