Lcnb Corp Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

CMCSA stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.