Lcnb Corp Invests $202,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Lcnb Corp bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $89.06 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $89.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

View Our Latest Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

