Lcnb Corp Purchases 1,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lcnb Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $150.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $157.76.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

