Lcnb Corp Sells 600 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Lcnb Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 249,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,041 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 92,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bancorp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of FFBC opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.25 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 24.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

