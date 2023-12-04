Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.58

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.58 and last traded at $110.23, with a volume of 121661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.94.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.20. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,501,000 after acquiring an additional 272,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 53,620 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Leidos by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

