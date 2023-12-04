Leisure Ltd Steiner Sells 3,156,185 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.18. 613,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,011. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.69 and a beta of 1.98.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.48 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

