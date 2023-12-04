Leisure Ltd Steiner Sells 3,156,185 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
OneSpaWorld Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.18. 613,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,011. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.69 and a beta of 1.98.
OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.48 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.
About OneSpaWorld
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.
