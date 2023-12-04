Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading 6.3% Higher

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.55. 1,105,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,863,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,796,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,608 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 55.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,115,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078,768 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 66.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,574,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,470,000 after acquiring an additional 816,430 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

