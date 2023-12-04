Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Julie Smolyansky Sells 7,568 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $106,027.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,149,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,677.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Julie Smolyansky sold 1,458 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $20,528.64.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.57. 62,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,068. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LWAY shares. Noble Financial cut Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LWAY

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.