Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
Lifeway Foods Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
