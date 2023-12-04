Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $218.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

