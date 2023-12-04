Light Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Light Street Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 180,193 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 5.1% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,223,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.77.

AMD stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.73. 15,258,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,097,352. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

